A police officer has been sacked after she used racist language while drunkenly waiting for a takeaway pizza on a night out.

PC Katie Barratt, of Northumbria Police, was ruled to have used derogatory terms about the staff in the Newcastle food outlet.

She made the comments to colleagues and was not heard by the workers in the shop, a disciplinary panel was told.

But the force said the language she had used was "wholly unacceptable".

Superior officers were later told about what PC Barratt had said and an investigation was launched.

She was sacked following a misconduct hearing at Houghton-le-Spring police station in Tyne and Wear.

Det Supt Sav Patsalos, head of Northumbria Police's professional standards department, said: "The language used by PC Katie Barratt is wholly unacceptable.

"This was recognised by a colleague who rightly came forward to report the comments, reflecting the culture within the force where people have the confidence to speak up and challenge unacceptable behaviour."