Image caption Police are treating the property as a crime scene

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an explosion at a house in a Tyneside village.

The 47-year-old was found with burns outside a property on Tees Street, in Chopwell, Gateshead, shortly after 17:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A second man, aged 44 and who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.

Image caption At least one window was smashed by the explosion

The injured man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Northumbria Police said their investigation is at an early stage and the house is being preserved as a crime scene while inquiries continue.