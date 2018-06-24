Tyne & Wear

Police find man dead inside Wallsend house

  • 24 June 2018
Brussels Road, Wallsend Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to the street on Saturday afternoon

A man's body has been found inside a house on Tyneside.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Brussels Road, Wallsend, police said.

Emergency services were called out just after 13:00 BST on Saturday after Northumbria Police "received a report of concern for the man", a force spokesperson said.

Detectives are trying to establish how the man died and have not yet released his name.

