Image copyright Paul Norris Image caption Some 350 cadets took part in the parade

The centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been marked with a parade through Durham.

Hundreds of air cadets from County Durham, Northumberland and Tyneside marched through the city with serving personnel, Air Training Corps' staff, veterans and dignitaries.

The RAF was formed on 1 April 1918.

Cdt Rebecca Leitch of 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron said it was an honour to "show our appreciation, as young people, for what the RAF does and has done".

"If you live in Britain or Europe, it has some sort of impact on your life," the 15-year-old said.

Image copyright Paul Norris Image caption Rebecca Leitch from 2344-Longbenton Squadron gave a reading during the service of thanksgiving

The parade, led by the Durham/Northumberland Wing Band, was followed by a service of thanksgiving in Durham Cathedral.

Wing Commander Dave Harris, Officer Commanding Durham/Northumberland Wing, said: "Young people often get a bad press, but our cadets show a very different and positive side to the youth of today."

Guests at the event included 100-year-old Gwen Weston, who was born in Ebchester the day after the RAF was formed in 1918.

She said she was "immensely proud" to have served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during World War Two.

Image copyright Paul Norris Image caption Gwen Weston said she was glad to see so many people turn out to cheer the young air cadets

The world's first independent air force, the RAF was created by a merger of the aviation branches of the Royal Navy and British Army.

RAF Air Cadets are made up of the Air Training Corps (ATC) and the Combined Cadet Force (CCF RAF).

Image copyright Paul Norris Image caption Spectators gathered on Palace Green to watch the RAF100 parade, led by the Durham/Northumberland Wing Band

The Durham/Northumberland Wing has 35 Squadrons of young people aged 12 to 19.

The ATC was established in 1941 to train young RAF pilots for World War Two.

Image copyright Paul Norris Image caption The parade culminated in an inspection, salute and march past observed by VIP guests