Image caption Crowds gathered on the Quayside for the launch

The Great Exhibition of the North, a £5m celebration of art, culture, design and innovation from the north of England, has opened.

The event in Newcastle and Gateshead hopes to attract three million people.

It opened to the sound of steam engine whistles, part of an art installation which will then sound at 13:00 BST for each of its 80 days.

Former Chancellor George Osborne came up with the idea as part of his Northern Powerhouse scheme.

The line-up includes Maximo Park, Turner Prize-winning artist Lubaina Himid and Stephenson's Rocket.

As part of the evening opening ceremony there will be a water sculpture on the Tyne.

Other highlights of the festival include John Lennon's last piano and the original Postman Pat models.

The event hit a setback when BAE Systems withdrew its sponsorship following complaints from artists.

An "alternative" event, The Other Exhibition of the North, has also been set up, which organisers say is aimed at being "broader and more diverse".