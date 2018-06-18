Image copyright Google Image caption The school opened in 2014 following the merger of two others

The head teacher of a private girls' school in Newcastle has been arrested as part of a fraud investigation, police have confirmed.

Hilary French was sacked from Newcastle High School for Girls following allegations of dishonesty relating to expenses.

The school, in the Jesmond area of the city, caters for girls aged three to 11 and charges up to £4,300 a term.

The 62-year-old has been released pending investigations, police said.

Parents were told of Mrs French's dismissal in a letter, which said the decision was taken after a "rigorous internal process" and that the police had also been informed.

The day school opened in 2014 following the merger of Church High School and Central Newcastle High School.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: "A 62-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of committing a fraud against Newcastle High School for Girls.

"She was later released under investigation and inquiries into the fraud are ongoing."

'Full backing'

The school's senior deputy head, Michael Tippett, will become the new head teacher, the school said.

A statement added: "We can confirm that Hilary French has been dismissed from her role as head of Newcastle High School for Girls following an internal investigation into allegations of dishonesty relating to expenses claims.

"The police have been informed. We are not able to comment any further about this.

"Mr Michael Tippett has taken over all of Mrs French's responsibilities relating to the school, with the full backing of the school's senior leadership team, as well as the chairman and chief executive of the Girls' Day School Trust."