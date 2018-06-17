Image copyright Google Maps Image caption It is hoped the scheme will improve road safety and reduce journey times

People are being given a final chance to have their say on plans to turn a stretch of the A1 in Northumberland into a dual carriageway.

Highways England wants views on the proposed upgrade between Morpeth and Felton.

The preferred green option is to widen the road and build a new carriageway to the west of the existing road between Priest's Bridge and Burgham Park.

The consultation - available from Monday - will run until 29 July.

A series of public events are also planned.

The existing A1 will act as a local road once the scheme has been completed, the agency said.

Another preferred option has also been put forward to widen the stretch of road between Alnwick and Ellingham.

This would involve upgrading the existing road to a dual carriageway and widening either the east or west of the current road.

A spokesman for the agency said the improvements would reduce journey times and increase road safety.