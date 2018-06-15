Image copyright Ceri Lynn Image caption John Anderson spent about half an hour trying to capture Trevor

A lovelorn peacock that kept villagers awake with his shrieks for a mate has been caught and is set to be introduced to a new peahen.

The bird, named Trevor, appeared in gardens in the County Durham village of Burnopfield over recent weeks - even peering through people's windows.

Wildlife experts said they used "ninja-like skills" to catch him.

He has been returned to the grounds of Leazes Hall care home where he previously lived.

'Element of surprise'

Having been spurned by his previous mate Bonnie, villagers hope he will find happiness with a bird called Poppy.

John Anderson, of Blyth Wildlife Rescue, said: "I had to use the element of surprise and crept over in a ninja-like fashion as he was going from the ground to the roof and back again.

"He was about to make a move. I got behind a wall while another member of the team distracted him and I was able to grab his tail with one hand and then his legs with my other.

"You've got to be careful restraining a bird like that because he's got spurs and was kicking like hell. People think he might bite, but it's the feet you have to look out for."

Image copyright Ceri Lynn Image caption Trevor was placed in a bird holding bag after being caught by wildlife experts

Image copyright Geoffrey Braun/Christine Armstrong Image caption He was spotted peering in people's windows

He is expected to be introduced to Poppy next week after the peahen was donated by a local bird-breeder.

'Over the moon'

Leazes Hall's Ceri Lynn said: "Trevor belongs to a lady who lives next door to the home and he spends his time between her property and our gardens.

"We're over the moon to have him back - one of the residents was in the conservatory with a tray of biscuits last night waiting to see him.

"And the children from the primary school have been learning about peacocks after seeing the story on the news."

Last week, frustrated resident Joanna Makepeace-Woods described Trevor's shrieks as "like a catcall".

"He's beautiful to look at but come Monday morning when you have to get up, it's not easy if you've been up since four," she added.