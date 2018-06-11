Image caption The shooting took place on the evening of 6 June 2015

A man ordered the ride-by shooting of a bouncer because his son was thrown out of a nightclub, a court heard.

Doorman Matthew McCauley was lucky to survive after being shot outside the Tup Tup Palace in Newcastle in 2015, the Old Bailey was told.

John Sayers, 54, denies arranging the shooting weeks after his son was ejected from the club.

Three other men deny charges related to the shooting including conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

Two other members of staff at the club were injured when alleged gunman Michael Dixon rode up on a motorbike and opened fire with a sawn-off shotgun on 6 June, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC said Mr McCauley took the brunt of the shot and "could so easily" have been killed.

He said Mr Sayers, from the Walker area of Newcastle, had acquired a reputation in the north-east of England as "a man to be feared" and he would not "allow his name to be disrespected".

Family disrespected

Russell Sturman, 26, allegedly provided information to Mr Sayers before the shooting "knowing what the consequence of providing that information would be", Mr Denison added.

He said Mr Sayers' reputation meant he and his family were given VIP access to the club "just to avoid trouble."

He added: "Of course, that only lasts as long as the reputation is believed to be justified - which means that if his family is disrespected, violence has to follow."

Mr Dixon and Mr Sayers deny a charge of conspiracy to murder.

Russell Sturman, of Gosforth, Newcastle, denies assisting an offender.

Michael McDougall, 50, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder, denies perverting the course of justice. He had told police he fired the shot to protect Mr Sayers, the court heard.

The trial continues.