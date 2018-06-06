Lovelorn peacock keeping villagers awake

Image copyright Ceri Lynn Image caption Trevor used to live in the grounds of a care home

A peacock has been keeping villagers awake with his shrieks for a mate.

The bird, which has been named Trevor, has been appearing in gardens in Burnopfield, County Durham, and peering in people's windows looking for love.

Joanna Makepeace-Woods said he spent the weekend on her neighbour's roof and was beautiful to look at but very noisy.

Trevor used to live in the grounds of Leazes Hall care home, but villagers are trying to find out who owns him.

Ms Makepeace-Woods said: "Trevor spent the weekend on the roof opposite so there was plenty of entertainment and feathers.

"He's beautiful to look at but come Monday morning when you have to get up, it's not easy if you've been up since four.

"It's not the usual dawn chorus - its a bit like a catcall which goes through you."