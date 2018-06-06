Image copyright Google Image caption The women's prison is one of only two in England to hold restricted status prisoners, whose escape would present a serious risk to the public

A prison with an "immensely complex" female population has been rated as excellent by inspectors.

HMP and YOI Low Newton, near Durham, faced a range of challenges, but staff were "skilled and motivated" according to HM Inspectorate of Prisons.

An unannounced visit in February found the misuse of the drug Buscopan and other substances to be more pronounced than during the last visit in 2014.

However, the prison was working hard to address the issue.

The facility is one of only two in England to hold restricted status female prisoners whose escape would present a serious risk to the public.

Its population was described as "immensely complex" and included young adults aged up to 21 and foreign nationals.

'Basically safe'

Many of the inmates had significant histories of substance misuse, self-harm and mental health problems.

Care for vulnerable women was found to be excellent, with staff knowing about the detailed circumstances of those in their care who had complex needs.

However, inspectors were concerned that courts were "inappropriately using the prison as a place of safety for some women with more severe and acute mental health problems".

The report found it was "likely that the smoking ban had contributed to the problematic use of illicit drugs, bullying and assaults", but the prison was "working hard to address these issues", and while many women said they had felt unsafe at some time, they also told inspectors that the prison was "still basically safe".

Staff-prisoner relationships were very strong and "formed the basis of what was good about the prison".

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: "We were struck by the skilled and motivated management and staff and by how they carried out their duties in a decent, caring and, when necessary, firm way to keep women safe, and the prison purposeful."