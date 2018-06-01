Image copyright Google Image caption The Park House Care Home is being investigated by police

A care home is being investigated over claims staff abused residents.

It is understood three people from Park House Care Home, in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, have been suspended while investigations by Northumbria Police and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) continue.

A CQC spokesman said the organisation is working with partner agencies to ensure people's "safety and wellbeing".

Akari Care, which runs Park House, has been approached for comment.