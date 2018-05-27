Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlie Pope was last seen at about 04:30 GMT on 3 March on Whitworth Street

Almost 50 people travelled from the North East to Manchester to campaign for canalside barriers after the death of a 19-year-old student.

Charlie Pope's body was found in the canal just off Whitworth Street West on 3 March after he went missing during a night out.

His father Nick Pope said "there's no way of getting out" of the canal.

Family and friends travelled from Charlie's hometown of Ponteland in Northumberland to where he died.

Image caption Almost 50 people travelled as part of the #makecharliethelast campaign

Image caption Family and friends went to the canal where his body was found

Image caption Nick Pope said Charlie was "the sort of kid who would always push for people to do the right thing"

Mr Pope said: "There's no throw lines, there's no rubber rings, there's no way of getting out.

"If there is an incident people can at least try and save themselves, or be saved.

"If out of a tragedy like this something good can come and prevent unnecessary deaths, that would be a result."

Temporary barriers have been installed since Charlie's death.

Manchester Water Safety Partnership said it was looking into what further safety improvements might be needed.

Image caption Temporary barriers have been installed since Charlie's death

Image caption Alona Ainsworth's petition has had almost 55,000 signatures

Alona Ainsworth, who lives close to where Charlie died, started a petition calling for barriers to be installed.

It has had almost 55,000 signatures.

She said: "It gets to that point where someone goes missing and you instantly think they're going to be in the canal.

"To have to think that as a resident that lives here, you know something is seriously wrong. Someone needed to do something."