A child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a crash involving a 4x4 at a caravan site.

Police and paramedics were called to the site in the village of Dunstan, near Craster, Northumberland, at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he remains.

He is being treated for head and abdominal injuries, North East Ambulance Service said.

Northumbria Police said an investigation is under way.