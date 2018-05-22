Rolando Aarons given suspended term over bar brawl
Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been given a suspended jail term for being involved in a bar brawl.
He had been out celebrating his child's first birthday when a row broke out with another group in the VIP area of Livello in the city in October 2016.
The 22-year-old, of Montagu Avenue, Gosforth, admitted affray at an earlier hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.
Judge Edward Bindloss also ordered him to pay £800 in costs.
His mother, Joan Jacob, was given a 28-week jail sentence suspended for a year, with a two-month curfew order.
The 46-year-old, of the same address, had also pleaded guilty to affray.