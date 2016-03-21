Image copyright Reuters Image caption Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Newcastle to secure a 1-1 draw

Fans attending the Tyne-Wear derby have been praised by police for "behaving impeccably" at a "very tense occasion".

Northumbria Police said that out of a crowd of 52,000 there were a total of 20 arrests.

A spokesman said: "But both sets of fans showed that they can enjoy the passion of this game without the poison that has blighted some of the past meetings between our two clubs."

Sunday's game at St James' Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

The arrests - including four inside the ground - were for offences including drunk and disorderly, breach of the peace, throwing missiles, encroaching on a football pitch, and obstructing police

Ch Supt Steve Neill said the force had worked closely with both football clubs, the local authorities, British Transport Police and the Tyne and Wear Metro.

He said: "We understand how important this fixture is to the people of this region and we recognised our policing plan needed to reflect that.

"There is a lot of attention on this fixture and we want to thank the footballing community for working with us to make it a derby we can all be proud of."