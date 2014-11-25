Image copyright PA Image caption Gazza was happy to chat to players and parents at the club

Former England and Newcastle footballer Paul Gascoigne passed on tips to players at a famous youth club.

The 47-year-old watched his nephew playing in a game at Wallsend Boys Club at the weekend.

Club secretary Paul Lockyear said their guest was "fantastic" and chatted to parents, players and coaches.

Among those who played games at the Tyneside club in their youth are Alan Shearer, Michael Carrick and Peter Beardsley.

Mr Lockyear said he was impressed with the standard in an under 15s game and passed on some advice afterwards.

He said: "He was absolutely fantastic with everybody. He was talking to everyone, even the little uns in the under 8s.

"He looked absolutely brilliant too.

"It meant a lot to the players and they came away with smiles on their faces and they were all talking about it afterwards.

"He had given them some words of advice."

Gazza, who was one of the country's most recognisable and celebrated footballers, was wearing a traditional football manager's sheepskin coat and posed for a team photo with the under 15s.

Earlier this week, Gascoigne said in an interview with The Sun newspaper that "the only person who can save me is me" about his continuing struggle with alcoholism.