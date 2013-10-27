Glass artist swaps Sunderland for Svalbard in the Arctic
Why a man used to crafting burning-hot molten glass went to one of the coldest places on earth for inspiration.
An artist from the National Glass Centre in Sunderland has spent three weeks in the Arctic Circle with a group of strangers from around the world for a "creative residency". Head of enterprise, commissioning and the studio, Chris Blade is more used to molten glass at temperatures of 800C to 1150C. He had to take special precautions to protect his camera from the cold and its lens from shattering. The end of summer weather was "almost pleasant" at about -10C.
The group travelled in a traditionally rigged tall ship to the archipelago of Svalbard, half way between Norway and the North Pole, for three weeks of "collaboration and inspiration". Chris Blade was one of 26 chosen from 320 applicants and the only British person among 14 nationalities. Among the painters, photographers, musicians, poets, writers, composers and videographers there was "a common language of creativity", he said. These are his pictures.
Mr Blade has already visited many of the most inaccessible parts of the world as a travel photographer. "I like the remoteness, I like the landscape, I like the brutality of the environment," he said. The group of artists was based in the town of Longyearbyen in an area two-thirds covered by glaciers and sparsely populated. "It's only human habitation that turns a place into somewhere," he said.
Three weeks living on a 160ft ship in "small, cramped, confined conditions, two tiny little bunk beds per cabin and people having to climb over each other to get around" meant the ability to get on with people was essential, Mr Blade said. "It could have been a Tower of Babel experience with everyone misunderstanding each other, different cultures and languages, but it went remarkably well."
Although the water in the Arctic Circle is warmer than at the South Pole it is still cold enough to kill anyone who stays in it long enough. Not deterred, "one sturdy bunch of girls" on Mr Blade's ship went skinny dipping next to the scientific research station at Ny-Alesund. "They were in and out in just seconds," he said. "They had to have other people there just helping them put clothes and gloves and things on. Just running in and out they'd lost sensation in fingers and toes."
The residency is run annually by the New York arts charity The Arctic Circle. Project director Aaron O'Connor said: "If you are to ask 20 individual participants of our programme why they feel it is important to work in this place, in this environment, they will all deliver different reasons, and they are all valid. There is no one reason or cause for which we gather here. For all the reasons that we do, we discover others along the way."
New York musician Terry Adkins joined the trip for a project on the black American explorer Matthew Henson, only honoured for his part in a 1909 attempt to reach the North Pole years later. Adkins asks whether Henson, not the expedition's leader Robert Peary, reached the pole first. That either did at all has been in doubt since the 1980s when new research suggested they fell short by a few miles. Nujuitok (Polar Star) will be shown at The Anchorage Museum, Alaska in February.
"We had a couple of days of roughish weather which perturbed quite a few of us but didn't really seem to upset the crew very much," Mr Blade remembers. "Three or four metre swells on this boat and I was quite ill. From that I did a series of abstract photographs, with long exposures, leaning over the edge, blurry photographs, feeling awful."
For much of the trip the artists had no access to phone or email, barring a satellite phone for emergencies. "I quite like not having phone and email," Mr Blade said. "That's what the majority of the world is actually like. [It] doesn't have easy access to phones and doesn't have easy access to the internet. I have phone and email in the rest of my life and it hounds me every day."
The trip was not without its dangers. A polar bear was spotted "a couple of days north" of Longyearbyen. "Every time we went ashore we had three armed guards with us," Mr Blade said. "They set up a triangle where they could see an area of land, and see each other, and that was the zone we had to work in and we had to stay in." The weather, the temperature and the ice were a background worry. At night they would hear "ice floes and bits of ice scratching into the side of the ship".
In the Russian mining town of Pyramiden, abandoned in the mid 1980s, there is a workers' hut constructed from empty wine bottles. "Glass responds well to changes in temperature as long as they're not too quick," Mr Blade said. But, still, he did not attempt to blow glass while on the residency in Svalbard. "I think it's a place to take inspiration and bring it back to where you've got the tools," he explained. His photographs will form the basis of future glass work.