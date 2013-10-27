The trip was not without its dangers. A polar bear was spotted "a couple of days north" of Longyearbyen. "Every time we went ashore we had three armed guards with us," Mr Blade said. "They set up a triangle where they could see an area of land, and see each other, and that was the zone we had to work in and we had to stay in." The weather, the temperature and the ice were a background worry. At night they would hear "ice floes and bits of ice scratching into the side of the ship".