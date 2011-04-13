Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Gascoigne was once one of football's highest-paid stars

A bankruptcy petition against former England and Newcastle star Paul Gascoigne has been put on hold.

The Tyneside-born 43-year-old, once one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, owes more than £30,000 to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

In March he submitted a structured timescale for paying off the debt.

At a hearing at the High Court in London the case was adjourned until 25 May while that proposal was being dealt with at Bournemouth County Court.

The one-time star of the England squad was reported to be worth £14m at the peak of his career.

However, since quitting football he has battled alcoholism and drug problems.

In December he was given a suspended prison sentence and an alcohol treatment order after admitting drinking and driving.