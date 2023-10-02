Cepac Darlington: Unite slams 'fire and rehire' move amid strike
Striking workers at a company that makes packaging for Greggs, Costa and Subway are being threatened with being "fired and rehired", a union has claimed.
About 90 staff at Cepac in Darlington are taking industrial action over plans to introduce a longer working week.
The Unite union is fighting the move and said the firm had refused the help of conciliation service Acas.
Cepac said its pay offer was "generous" and would enable "growth".
For the last eight weeks workers have been striking over plans to implement a pay rise of between 8% and 17.5%, which they said was "inferior".
Cepac's proposal also includes working hours being increased from 37 to 40 a week.
Group managing director Steve Moss described the changes as "minor" and said they were needed "to ensure future growth and investment".
The practice of fire and rehire is when an employer dismisses a worker and then rehires them on new, less-favourable terms.
Unite regional officer Pat McCourt claimed the company also wanted to change shift payments and overtime rates and introduce an "inferior" sick-pay scheme.
"We've got members out here who are determined to fight for a fair pay settlement and to protect the terms and conditions that many of them have enjoyed for close on 30 years, " Mr McCourt said.
"It's completely unacceptable for the company to propose inferior terms and conditions to these loyal workers."
He said he met staff from the firm's HR department who said they were proposing to "dismiss and re-engage" workers.
"I put it to them that there is another name for that - 'fire and rehire' and they confirmed that this was what they were intending to do - it's completely unacceptable, " Mr McCourt said.
Cepac said its pay offer was also "realistic" and would put the company in a good position for "investment, transformation and growth and away from traditional markets and into new areas of packaging."
