Spennymoor police pursuit death ruled misadventure
A man who was fatally struck during a police pursuit died from misadventure, an inquest ruled.
Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, prompted a six-minute police pursuit through Spennymoor, County Durham in October 2019.
He suffered a blunt head injury when he got out of his moving car and was hit by a car driven by PC Paul Jackson.
Senior assistant coroner Crispin Oliver told his family and officers involved: "I wish you well in the future."
The two-week inquest previously heard how PC Jackson believed he had made the "right calls" on the day of the crash.
The hearing was previously told the officer had received advanced tactical pursuit and containment training, and was "confident" in his skills and training.
Jurors accepted PC Jackson's decision to pursue Mr Bainbridge had been motivated to protect the public.
Mr Bainbridge, who Durham Police said was a known and wanted criminal in the area, had been chased when he was seen behind the wheel of a Nissan Primera.
The jury had heard how he had been carrying four passengers including his mother and his pregnant partner.
On the morning, he had taken his partner for her 20-week scan and was said to be "ecstatic" to be fathering a boy.
PC Jackson drove to the side of Mr Bainbridge's car, with an aim to block the alleyway.
But when Mr Bainbridge tried to flee, he stumbled and went under the officer's car, suffering a head injury.
The officer, who no longer has a public-facing role and trains recruits, had been asked by Jamie Burton KC, for the family, whether the move was "highly dangerous".
PC Jackson told Mr Bainbridge's parents, Troy and Suzanne he "had no idea he would jump out of a moving car. In my mind's eye, I had closed off the most likely escape route.
"I'm sorry Suzanne, Troy, I never went out of my way to hurt him, I just wanted to arrest him."
Mr Jackson, a qualified police driver and armed response officer, had carried out hundreds of other pursuits without injury, the inquest heard.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service which, in October 2021, decided not to authorise any further action against the officer involved in the pursuit.
