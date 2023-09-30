Yarm Town Hall to reopen as heritage centre later this year
Building work to transform Yarm's 18th century town hall into a heritage centre "fit for future generations" is complete and will open later this year.
The restoration of the grade II-listed building on Yarm high street began in January after the project was approved.
It now houses a new exhibition space and learning area, and a meeting space.
The works have been paid for with £20m from the government's Levelling Up fund, along with contributions from Stockton Council and Yarm Town Council.
The building's eight external arches have been re-opened and fitted with large glass panels, while the clock tower has been repainted and roof partially restored.
Contractors are now carrying out internal works.
Nigel Cooke, the authority's cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said: "This is a huge, unique project for Yarm town centre and I'm delighted to see the building work phase complete.
"The improvements makes the town hall look even more impressive. I am sure people are going to be really pleased with the end result and will be able to enjoy a fantastic heritage programme in the heart of the town."
Once open, the building will house a "major" and permanent exhibition, featuring community memories and artefacts, by artist Matthew Rosier.
At night, the building's facade will show a holographic film, highlighting the River Tees' connections with the town.
"It is another milestone in Yarm's history to see our vision created as this brilliant concept," said Yarm Town councilllor and chair Peter Monck.
"Four years in the planning and funding journey now allows Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre to begin the process of bringing to life Yarm's history - past, present and future."
