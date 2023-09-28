County Durham building named 'world's first railway station'
A "simple building" is believed to be the world's first railway station, according to Historic England.
The listed status for Heighington and Aycliffe Railway Station in County Durham has been upgraded to Grade II*.
The heritage body has described the early 19th Century building as being one of "England's most important".
Local historians dated it to 1827, when it was used as a stopping point for trains and as a shelter for passengers on the Darlington and Stockton Railway.
It was thought the building dated from the mid-1830s, but research by Friends of the Stockton & Darlington Railway uncovered a newspaper report showing the building was fulfilling the main functions of what later came to be recognised as a railway station.
They found additional evidence of it being also being used as a receiving point for parcels and goods.
Sarah Charlesworth from Historic England said: "It's amazing to think that this simple building in County Durham helped to inspire a way of travelling that's used by billions of people across the world.
"From the humblest single platform station to the vast terminals of St Pancras and the Gard du Nord, they all owe a debt to Heighington and Aycliffe Railway Station."
As it also provided domestic accommodation, the building has also been seen as a forerunner of the station master's house, a key part of railway stations built throughout the Victorian period.
Niall Hammond, chair of the Friends of the Stockton & Darlington Railway (S&DR), said: "Nearly 200 years ago, the S&DR was the railway that got the world on track, by creating all the fundamental ideas of the modern railway and inspiring a worldwide revolution in transport and communications.
"It's fantastic to see this recognised in the new listing upgrade and a just reward for all the in-depth research by Historic England and our own members, especially the late Brendan Boyle."
The S&DR played a significant step in the development of the railways and was also where George Stephenson's Locomotion No1 was put on the rails.
Earlier this year a project in nearby Darlington was awarded more than £250,000 to restore what is thought to be the UK's oldest surviving goods shed, which was also awarded Grade II* listing.
The money will see it transformed into the main entrance to the Darlington Railway Heritage Quarter, a £35m visitor attraction which is due to open next year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.