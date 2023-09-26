Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust admits failures over deaths
- Published
A mental health trust has admitted failures in how it cared for two patients who took their own lives.
Christie Harnett, 17, and an unnamed woman, were being treated at hospitals run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Trust in Middlesbrough.
The Care Quality Commission prosecuted it for failing to provide safe care and treatment which exposed the pair to "significant risk of avoidable harm".
The trust admitted the charges at a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court.
Miss Harnett, from Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, took her own life at West Lane Hospital in June 2019.
The unnamed woman, who was a mother, died in November 2020 while at Roseberry Park Hospital, which was also run by the TEWV trust.
Miss Harnett's family has now called for a full public inquiry into what happened.
Her death and treatment has already been subject to an NHS England inquiry, along with the deaths of two other young women.
A total of 120 faults and failures in "care and service delivery" across a number of agencies were found over the treatment provided to them.
"That place was meant to keep her safe and meant to keep her from harming herself and possibly dying, and it was a place where she did actually die," her stepfather Michael Harnett told the BBC.
"Every time they have spoken, every time we have met with them, they have never sat there and held their hands up and said 'sorry we messed up'.
"To finally hear a guilty plea... it's them admitting that it's their fault that she's dead and that shouldn't be the case."
Her grandmother, Casey Tremain, said it had felt like a "nightmare" because "nobody was listening".
"It has taken so long and I would have felt more comfortable if they could have held their hands up right at the start and said 'yes, we have made serious errors here'," she said.
"But it was never about that, I don't think we as families figured anywhere in it, it was all about the trust, preserving the trust's reputation.
"I cant understand why nobody listened, why things were not investigated sooner."
West Lane, which provided specialist child and adolescent mental health services, including treatment for eating disorders, was closed down by inspectors after significant concerns were raised in 2019.
'Nobody cared'
It reopened under the name Acklam Road Hospital in May 2021, and inpatient provision for children and adolescents is now provided by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.
The mother of the second woman, who has not been named in legal proceedings, told the BBC she had never "been able to grieve" for her child.
"I've had to spend the last three years trying to support her children," she said.
"I can't attend the court because I'm so frightened I'd open my mouth, because I'm that angry.
"All the mistakes that have gone on from the start, no-one was listening, nobody cared."
TEWV said it could not "begin to imagine" how difficult it was for "the families and loved ones involved".
