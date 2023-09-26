Hartlepool's new Highlight leisure centre costs rise by £9m

The cost of a multimillion-pound leisure centre has risen by £9m, a council has revealed.
Work on the Highlight centre, next to Hartlepool Marina, was due to begin in April but the project was delayed due to spiralling costs.
The predicted cost of the complex, which will include three swimming pools, has risen from £25.6m to £34.6m.
However, Hartlepool Borough Council leader Mike Young said the project would still go ahead.
He said the cost of most of the project was being funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, with the borough council paying £12.9m.
"It sounds like a lot of money but actually the council is spending £12.9m to get a leisure centre which is costing almost £35m," Mr Young said.
"I think in anyone's mind that will be good value for money."
Plans for the new centre, which will also include a gym, fitness studios and soft play areas, will need to be approved by the council before a contractor can be appointed.
According to the plans, the centre could also host outdoor events until 23:00 BST.
Mr Younger said it was hoped that work on the complex, on the former Jackson's Landing site, would begin in November.
