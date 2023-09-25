Aidan Roche: Brother of missing hiker confirms body has been found
The family of a man who went missing three months ago while hiking in Switzerland has confirmed his body has been found.
Aidan Roche, 29, from Middlesbrough, was found near to the trail he was walking in the Grindewald area.
His family last heard from him on 22 June, two days before he was due home.
His brother Connor Roche said the news had "hit them hard" and thanked people for their support.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped and supported our family through these last few months," Mr Roche said.
"The news has hit us all hard, family and friends alike, even though this outcome was always in our minds.
"To everyone who shared his story, sent messages of support or donations, you have our deepest gratitude.
"The outpouring of support from so many people shows just how loved Aidan was and how much he will be missed."
Mr Roche was midway through a two-week camping and hiking trip when he lost contact on the Eiger Trail.
In an appeal posted on TikTok, Mr Roche's friend Beth Taylor said he was "one of the most amazing people" she had ever met, adding: "Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would say the same."
More than £30,000 was raised in an online fundraiser to pay for search efforts.
Connor Roche had previously told the BBC his sibling was an "adventurous" and experienced hiker who was part way through a two-week solo camping trip in Switzerland.
His van was found at a campsite in the days after he went missing.
His last picture was sent from about halfway down the Eiger Trail, a popular walking route, on the afternoon of 22 June.
