South Bank: Police officer bitten by dog after violence report
A police officer was bitten by a dog and the windscreen of a police vehicle was smashed with a pole as they responded to a report of violence.
The officer suffered leg injuries when he was bitten by the Malinois dog in Park Avenue, South Bank on Saturday afternoon, Cleveland Police said.
The vehicle was "significantly damaged" by the pole.
A man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault and battery, and affray.
The man from Middlesbrough was also arrested on suspicion of attempted Section 18 assault. He remains in police custody.
