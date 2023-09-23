Stockton: New hospital plan wins cross-party backing
- Published
Plans for a "desperately needed" hospital have won cross-party support.
The University Hospital of North Tees buildings have been labelled "not fit for purpose" but a £380m bid for a new hospital was rejected in May.
Stockton Council discussed the possibility of including a hospital as part of a care and health innovation zone at Teesdale Business Park.
The council will now write to Health Secretary Steve Barclay and both Stockton MPs to lobby the government.
Conservative group leader Tony Riordan said there was an "exceptional opportunity" to bring together a strategy for the business park and nearby marshalling yards, which could result in a "nationally significant regeneration scheme" with potential for training, health, business and research.
Council leader and Labour group leader Bob Cook said they had been working hard on a vision for the proposed zone and next steps, with details to come in October, and had a "strong partnership" to pull a masterplan together, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
That involved Tees Valley Combined Authority, including the Tees Valley Mayor, NHS partners, Teesside University and Stockton Riverside College, he said.
He added this included looking at options for clinical facilities, and state-of-the-art hospital facilities in the borough. They would be raising awareness with major investors and developers, he said.
Labour councillor Barry Woodhouse said he supported it but had a difficulty with the proposed location, saying: "The ideal place to build a new hospital would be on the north side of the river."
Mr Riordan said: "I'm not overly precious where the hospital is built. I'm not overly precious as long as we get cross-party support for building a new hospital in the borough."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.