Darlington car park to close as lifts trapped in Wilko
- Published
A multi-storey car park will be forced to temporarily close as its only lifts will be trapped inside a Wilko shop.
The retailer is shutting the store on Monday following the firm's collapse into administration, earlier this month.
Darlington Borough Council said it "sadly had no choice" but to close the East Street site from Sunday.
The council warned people could only use the stairs once the car park reopens on 2 October.
It will close so that contractors can "secure" the lifts, which cannot be accessed from outside the shop, the authority said.
Libby McCollom, cabinet member for resources, added it was looking at "long term solutions" to make the car park accessible again.
