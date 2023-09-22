Billingham Festival of Thrift: Winds leads to event cut to one day
A two-day festival celebrating sustainable living has been cut down to one day because of the threat of strong winds.
The Festival of Thrift, which is taking place in Billingham town centre and John Whitehead Park, will start on Saturday but not go ahead on Sunday.
Bosses said they were prioritising safety ahead of forecasted "challenging weather conditions".
The event features local makers, food producers and skills-sharing workshops.
The Met Office has forecast gusts of wind of up to 40mph for the area on Sunday.
Emma Whitenstall, the festival's executive director, said organisers could not take "any risks".
'So disappointed'
She said they would refund parking, park-and-ride and entry tickets to those now unable to attend on Saturday.
"We are so disappointed to have to cut the festival short but the safety of our visitors, participants and staff is our top priority," she said.
"On Saturday the weather forecast is fine so please come along and enjoy our amazing event then, we'd love to see you."
The festival has already been confirmed to return to Billingham on 21 and 22 September 2024.
