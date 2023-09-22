South Bank: Man's death probed after two women's bodies found
A police force is probing a third death following the discovery of two bodies.
Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 38, were found dead at separate homes in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, on Monday and Tuesday.
Cleveland Police said it was probing possible links following the death of 41-year-old Kevin Conway in July.
A woman, 43, has been arrested over the three deaths, while two men aged 47 and a 39-year-old woman were held over the death of Ms Broomfield.
They were all held on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.
Ms Alderson's body had been found in Ajax Way on Monday, while Ms Broomfield's body was discovered in nearby South Court on Tuesday morning.
The force said it was now "investigating any links" following the death of Mr Conway, also on Ajax Way, which happened on 15 July.
It said it was currently treating the deaths as "unexplained" and tests were under way to find the cause.
The families of the three who died have paid tribute to their loved ones.
"Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him," Mr Conway's sister Claire said.
"Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing."
The mother of Ms Alderson, Glennis, echoed that her daughter was also much-loved and said she would be "greatly missed".
Paul Broomfield, the brother of Ms Broomfield, said "there are no goodbyes", adding: "Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts."
A force spokesperson said the four arrested people had been released on bail while inquiries continue.
