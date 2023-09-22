Take That to return to Middlesbrough Riverside in May
Published
Take That have announced they are returning to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium as part of their new tour.
The pop legends will take to the stage on 24 May as part of their This Life On Tour show, across the UK and Ireland.
The trio hinted they would play once again at Middlesbrough FC's home when a logo appeared on the stadium on Wednesday.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald last played in Teesside in 2019 to crowds of more than 30,000 people.
Take That will be supported by Olly Murs and tickets will go on general sale on 29 September.
Fans excited
Superfan Catherine White, from County Durham, said she had "lost count" how many times she had seen the group.
"I was a nine-year-old in a playground listening to cassettes back in the day and it has stuck with me for life," she told BBC Radio Tees' Amy Oakden.
"Back then we would go as teenagers once every tour, now it's probably four or five times each tour.
"We used to be at the back of Whitley Bay ice rink, we try to get closer these days - I can't wait."
In 2015 she met Gary Barlow when he visited Lobely Hill Primary School in Gateshead, where she was working as a teacher.
The star visited ahead of the group's Newcastle arena show following a social media campaign by staff and pupils to try and get her and a colleague to meet their idol as a leaving present.
"He has the tightest squeeze ever, when he hugs you you know you have been hugged," she added.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the news the tour would be stopping Middlesbrough and said it would be a boost to the local economy.
"Nights like this have a fantastic effect on the local economy, boosting superb businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels as well as top entertainment for music lovers," he said.
"We will continue to work hard to deliver more great gigs and large events in the future."
'Absolute joy'
In 2019 the space around the Riverside was transformed into a fan village and the event was hailed a huge success.
Helena Bowman, head of business operations at Middlesbrough FC, said: "We're always striving to bring huge names to the Riverside and it's an absolute joy to welcome back Take That.
"This latest announcement goes to show how we're serious about attracting the best to the Boro - and it all goes to help boost our town even more. I for one can't wait to have Take That back in front of a packed stadium."
Take That are latest big name to play at the Riverside, following the Arctic Monkeys in June and The Killers in 2022.
