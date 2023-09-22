Take That to return to Middlesbrough Riverside in May
Take That have announced they are returning to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium as part of their new tour.
The pop legends will take to the stage on 24 May as part of their This Life On Tour show, across the UK and Ireland.
The trio hinted they would play once again at Middlesbrough FC's home when a logo appeared on the stadium on Wednesday.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald last played in Teesside in 2019 to crowds of more than 30,000 people.
Take That will be supported by Olly Murs and tickets will go on general sale on 29 September.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the news and said it would be a boost to the local economy.
"Nights like this have a fantastic effect on the local economy, boosting superb businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels as well as top entertainment for music lovers," he said.
"We will continue to work hard to deliver more great gigs and large events in the future."
'Absolute joy'
In 2019 the space around the Riverside was transformed into a fan village and the event was hailed a huge success.
Helena Bowman, head of business operations at Middlesbrough FC, said: "We're always striving to bring huge names to the Riverside and it's an absolute joy to welcome back Take That.
"This latest announcement goes to show how we're serious about attracting the best to the Boro - and it all goes to help boost our town even more. I for one can't wait to have Take That back in front of a packed stadium."
Take That are latest big name to play at the Riverside, following the Arctic Monkeys in June and The Killers in 2022.
