Middlesbrough James Cook Hospital to get walk-in centre
- Published
A new walk-in centre will "relieve pressure" on accident and emergency services at a major hospital, health bosses have said.
Construction is due to start on the urgent treatment facility at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough in several weeks.
Patients who require treatment for non life-threatening injuries currently have to travel out of the town.
The £9m facility is expected to open to patients next March.
Plans for the new site show several clinical and treatment rooms, waiting areas, a reception and triage area created on the hospital's premises.
Health bosses said it would ensure patients were "in the right place" depending on their needs and allowed the accident and emergency department (A&E) to focus on more serious injuries.
An "out of hours" GP service, currently based in North Ormesby, will also be relocated inside the building.
It comes as more than 10,000 people attended the hospital's A&E in one month, last December, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.
Meanwhile, some patients had been waiting more than 12 hours.
Locals have since been urged to avoid turning up to the hospital unless their case was a "genuine emergency".
Craig Blair, from the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said the town would soon have a dedicated urgent care facility.
He said it would help offer patients on Teesside a "consistent level of service" and operate "365 days a year with a 24/7 GP presence".
Andy Hebron, the hospital's clinical director for the emergency department, added that it would help ensure A&E was "kept free for emergencies".
As part of the bid to improve care in the area, opening hours at Redcar Primary Care Hospital in West Dyke Road, Redcar, will also be extended.
