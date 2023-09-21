Four bailed over 'noxious substance' South Bank deaths
- Published
Four people arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance after the bodies of two women were found at separate homes have been bailed.
A 35-year-old woman was found in Ajax Way, South Bank, near Middlesbrough, on Monday evening, Cleveland Police said.
A 38-year-old woman was then found nearby in a property at South Court on South Terrace on Tuesday morning.
Officers are treating both sudden deaths as unexplained and are carrying out tests to determine the cause.
Formal identification of the two women has taken place and their families have been informed, the force said.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to both incidents.
Two men, both aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection with the death at South Court.
All four remain on bail while police inquiries continue.
