Stockton Council Labour-to-Tory leader swap bid fails
A Conservative councillor has failed to replace a Labour council leader with a member of his own party, after trying to withdraw the challenge before it was voted on.
Niall Innes proposed Stockton Council's Tory leader Tony Riordan should take over from Bob Cook since his was now the authority's largest party.
The Tories gained seats in May's elections and he said the "democratic choice" should be respected.
He lost the vote by 29-25.
The Conservatives have 26 seats to Labour's 22, but Labour have minority control of the council due to the support of seven independent councillors.
Thornaby Independent Association and Ingleby Barwick Independent Society have agreed to work with Labour on an "issue-by-issue basis" without a formal coalition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Create clarity'
Mr Innes, who represents Hartburn and intends to run for Stockton North MP, put forward the same motion in July but withdrew it because the party "just didn't have the numbers".
At a council meeting on Wednesday, where it was again proposed, he again tried to withdraw it but mayor Jim Beall decided it should be put to a vote.
Councillors voted 29-25 not to allow the motion to be withdrawn and then voted by the same numbers not to replace Mr Cook, leaving Labour in control of the authority.
Labour member Paul Rowling said the proposal needed to be heard "to create clarity" for the borough.
"There's a clear stable political position in this council and bringing this motion back every month undermines that very fact," he said.
