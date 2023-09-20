Cleveland Police out of special measures after four years
A police force previously described as "clueless" has been taken out of special measures after four years.
Cleveland Police was found to be "putting the public at risk" and called "rudderless" by staff in 2019.
However, following a re-inspection, the watchdog said it was satisfied there had been "significant" progress.
Chief Constable Mark Webster, who joined the force last year, welcomed the decision and said: "Cleveland isn't the same [as] it was in 2019."
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) carried out its most recent visit last month.
It found the force had made "significant improvements in its approach to preventing crime and antisocial behaviour".
The watchdog also said it was satisfied the organisation had "addressed the concerns raised" following its previous inspection.
HM Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer praised improvements to planning, organisational management and how the force achieved value for money.
'Professionalism and dedication'
Mr Webster said he had been "committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight" over the past 18 months.
He added: "I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward.
"The team has shown professionalism and dedication in following our mission to protect people, protect communities, tackle criminals and be the best we can be.
"Today we are celebrating this news and acknowledging Cleveland Police isn't the same force it was in 2019, but this does not mean our hard work will stop."
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner described it as a "momentous day" for the force and communities on Teesside.
He said the appointment of Mr Webster - the force's seventh chief constable in less than 10 years - had brought "renewed focus" with "outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication" paving the way for improvements.
The force had been "operating without a clear plan or direction" when it was placed in special measures in 2019, having become the first in England or Wales to be rated inadequate across all areas.
Staff told inspectors they found the organisation "directionless, rudderless and clueless".
In January this year, MPs heard the force was the worst-performing in the country.
And as recently as March, inspectors said "concerns" remained around keeping people safe and reducing crime.
