Middlesbrough Pallister Park transformed by young artists
A group of youngsters have helped to transform a "drab" wall in a Middlesbrough park with their own, unique graffiti artwork.
Teenagers from the South Tees Youth Justice Service (YJS) picked up their spray cans and used the wall in Pallister Park as their canvas.
The graffiti artwork, which was granted permission by the council, includes spray paintings of local landmarks.
Teesside graffiti artist Stephen Irving joined them to offer help and advice.
Over three sessions this week, the young artists created their own tags and designs - before turning them into finished pieces of art
The work covers the rear wall of the Reintegrate Education Solutions building, which helps vulnerable children.
"The young people have had a fantastic time, and there's some real talent there," said Louise Dobson, restorative justice worker with South Tees YJS.
"The work is entirely their creation, encompassing their ideas and suggestions and including local landmarks, sport and Middlesbrough Pride."
Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cook also took part creating the artwork, which he called a "fantastic outlet" for the teenagers to "express their creativity."
"This talented group have really done themselves proud, and have transformed a drab and featureless wall into a real work of art that will bring pleasure to countless visitors to Pallister Park."
