Hartlepool woman jailed for life for murdering elder sister
A woman has been jailed for life for stabbing her elder sister on Good Friday earlier this year.
Marie Metcalfe, 41, attacked Laura Metcalfe on the evening of 2 April in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool.
The 44-year-old was taken to hospital but died from her injuries several days later.
Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, was told she would serve a minimum term of 18 years in prison, after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court.
She had been due to stand trial on Monday but changed her plea.
