Spennymoor police pursuit: Mother begged son to slow down
- Published
The mother of a young man who died in a police pursuit has told how she begged her son to stop, an inquest has heard.
Kelvin Bainbridge was hit by a marked police vehicle in October 2019 after he exited a moving car which subsequently crashed in Spennymoor, County Durham.
His mother, Suzanne, a passenger in the car, recalled her son "speeding" in his Nissan Primera when he spotted police.
The first day of the inquest into Mr Bainbridge's death heard how his mother was "screaming for him to slow down".
The hearing heard how police began to pursue the car after Mr Bainbridge failed to stop at Middlestone Moor in Spennymoor, in October 2019.
Following a six-minute pursuit, the 19-year-old got out of the moving car - which then crashed - and was hit by a marked police vehicle.
In a statement read to the inquest, his mother said she and her son were in the car on the way to visit her son's pregnant partner, who was having a scan in hospital in Durham.
She said they were in the car park of the Black Horse pub in Spennymoor when her son saw a police officer get out of a marked vehicle and come towards them.
She said her son quickly drove off, adding "the whole chase felt like it lasted forever".
"He was speeding through town and I was screaming for him to slow down, " she said, in her statement.
County Durham Senior Assistant Coroner, Crispin Oliver, said, at the time of his death, Mr Bainbridge was a disqualified driver and was wanted by the police in connection with burglary offences.
He said during the police pursuit, Mr Bainbridge got out of the vehicle and was "struck by the pursuing officer's car".
A post-mortem report by pathologist Jennifer Bolton found that he had died of a blunt head injury and his injuries were consistent with him "almost lying down" when he was struck by the police car.
His injuries were "unsurvivable", she said.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
In October 2021, the CPS decided not to authorise any further action against the Durham police officer involved in the pursuit.
The inquest, which is expected to last for three weeks, continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.