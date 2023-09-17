Billingham: Bomb disposal experts called over 'suspicious items'
Bomb disposal experts have been called out on Teesside after police responded to a domestic incident.
Cleveland Police said a cordon was put in place on Billingham's Collingwood Road at about 23:00 BST on Saturday and remained in place.
A search of the property uncovered "a number of suspicious items".
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The force was unable to confirm what offences they were suspected to have committed.
