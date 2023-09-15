Teesside's crime 'hotspots' to have dedicated patrols
Dedicated patrols will tackle anti-social behaviour at several crime hotspots across Teesside.
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said it would deter offenders in problem areas in Middlesbrough, Redcar, Stockton and Hartlepool.
The £1m scheme, which is also being trialled in other parts of the country, is being funded by central government.
Areas with historic incidents of anti-social behaviour are being prioritised.
Mr Turner said that using data from police, the fire service and local authorities, "hotspot" areas with high levels of disorder had been identified.
In Middlesbrough, they include the Berwick Hills and Pallister, Hemlington, Longlands and Beechwood, Park and Park End and Beckfield wards.
Billingham South and Central, Roseworth and the town centre have been included in Stockton, with the Headland and Harbour and Victoria identified in Hartlepool.
Meanwhile, Kirkleatham, Normanby and South Bank are among the areas being targeted in Redcar and Cleveland.
'Biggest issue'
The scheme will operate until the end of March 2024, before a national rollout is considered for the following month.
"Antisocial behaviour is the biggest issue for most residents in Cleveland - and the one, which I receive most public feedback on," said Mr Turner.
Norma Stephenson, Stockton Borough Council's cabinet member for access, communities and community safety, added: "Increased police visibility will make a big difference.
"Stockton is one of the safest areas in the region and we are committed to working with our partners to make sure it remains that way."
The success of the pilot will be reviewed using several methods, including how the hotspot patrols are perceived, while crime rates will be monitored.
