Middlesbrough Lego exhibit a 'humorous look at pop culture'
- Published
A Lego exhibition is bringing together work by 18 artists, designers and photographers to create a "humorous look at politics and pop culture".
Brick by Brick Lego, at Middlesbrough's Dorman Museum, also features paintings of Star Wars, Spider-Man and Harry Potter characters by Darlington artist James Paterson.
Each of the items is inspired by the blocks "in some shape or form".
It follows a Titanic exhibition, which drew more than 16,000 visitors.
David Turner, from Northern Ireland, has used the bricks to depict 19 guns, which "offer an insight into his childhood, growing up in a divided area of Belfast".
Visitors will also be able to construct their own artworks and play a selection of games.
The exhibition, which opened on Friday, runs until Sunday 10 December.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.