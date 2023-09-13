Bishop Auckland passengers confused over 'missing' bus stops
A council has apologised after temporary stops were not in place following the closure of Bishop Auckland bus station for redevelopment.
Passengers and drivers said there were no signs to show where buses should stop along unmarked pavements on Tenters Street and Newgate Street.
The bus station closed on Sunday, with services relocated from Monday.
The council said work was "under way" to make the stops "more identifiable".
Bus services have been transferred to several stops in the town centre while contractors prepare to redevelop the now disused site on Saddler Street.
Durham County Council, which is carrying out the project, previously said temporary bus stops would be installed before the closure.
But Jack Short, who lives in the town, said it had been a "shambles", with other passengers unable to find their stop and "worried about missing work".
He said there were plastic cones in some areas which suggested it could be a bus stop, but nothing obvious to confirm that.
"I wouldn't like to think older passengers were getting the earlier buses as the temporary stand is in a rather dark location so could easily be missed," he said.
A bus driver, who asked not to be named, said temporary stops had not been put in place in time, prompting confusion among staff.
The Go North East worker said: "We were issued with a diversion notice which told us where we would have to pick up and drop off passengers but when we got there, passengers were all over the place.
"They were sticking their hand out wherever because they had no idea where they were supposed to be."
They added that the council should have been "prepared" for the bus station's closure.
Mark Jackson, the council's head of transport and contract services, said: "We would like to apologise for the confusion caused on Monday.
"We can confirm that work is under way to complete the temporary stops which will assist in making them more identifiable to passengers."
He added that passengers were encouraged to visit its website to check on bus stop locations before they travel.
A date on when the redevelopment will be completed has not yet been announced.
