Make A Difference: BBC Radio Tees 2023 winners announced
- Published
A woman who is using her cancer story to warn others and a baker who set up a warm space are among "everyday heroes" honoured by the BBC.
BBC Radio Tees celebrated eight winners at its annual Make a Difference awards.
Judges included TV presenter Steph McGovern and actors Jeremy Swift and Charlotte Riley.
The Make a Difference campaign was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to help people find support, with the awards following.
Dan Thorpe, executive editor at BBC Radio Tees, said the campaign was still important as communities grappled with cost-of-living rises and other more local issues.
"There are so many people doing amazing things to help others across Teesside, County Durham and North Yorkshire," he said, adding: "At BBC Radio Tees we love to highlight these everyday heroes and share their stories."
Chris Burns, controller Local Audio Commissioning, said: "The Make a Difference Awards are always an amazing experience, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their communities."
This year's winners, announced at a ceremony held at Kirkleatham Walled Garden, were:
Volunteer Award - Mary Frankland
Mary from Stockton is known affectionately as Mamma Africa and has spent her life helping asylum seekers and refugees settle in the area, taking people to appointments, hearings and even doing school runs.
Actress Charlotte Riley thanked Mary for her kindness making sure that vulnerable people felt at home, welcomed and safe.
Community Group Award - Women's Street Watch Middlesbrough
Beth McLean started the watch patrols two years ago to help women out at night.
She became passionate about making sure women get home safely after she was spiked as a student.
Fundraiser Award - Gracie Leckenby-Blades
Sixteen-year-old Gracie raised thousands of pounds for the children's charity Short Lives and Breast Cancer UK after her mother and aunt were both diagnosed within three months of each other last year.
Gracie is Miss Teen North Yorkshire and has just passed all of her GCSEs.
Carer Award - David Simmons
David was diagnosed with prostate cancer after taking a home blood test provided by the Darlington Lions Club.
He's since organised other events to raise awareness and help other men get an early diagnosis.
His story touched judge Bill Fellows who lost a close friend to the disease.
Great Neighbour Award - Ed Hamilton-Trewitt
Ed's work setting up a warm space in the Brickyard Bakery CIC in Guisborough and giving free breakfasts to children sitting their exams earned him the award from Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.
Bravery Award - Wendy Clarke
Wendy admits she avoided her smear test because of embarrassment but is now hoping others don't make the same mistake.
The 46-year-old from Stockton is now being treated for cervical cancer but was told in January she has just 12 months to live.
She's using her time to get encourage people to get tested.
Judge Steph McGovern said Wendy was an inspiration who was saving lives.
Green Award - Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, a charity run by volunteers, has helped care for between 80 and 100 animals injured and orphaned a day over the summer months.
Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks gave them the award for their work helping animals and for planting more than 2,000 trees last year.
The Together Award - Hannah Hawkins
Hannah started Ukraine Collection and Support during the first week of the Russian invasion.
She organised 35 van loads of aid to be to taken to Ukraine and set up coffee and chat support groups on Teesside for people who escaped the war at the Pineapple Black Studio in Middlesbrough.
