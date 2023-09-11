Plans for solar farm to be built at Teesside Airport
- Published
A large solar farm, which could power the equivalent of 17,000 homes, could be built at an airport, if plans are approved.
Energy firm SSE intends to create the site, on the south side of the runway, at Teesside Airport.
It is the latest project to be revealed as part of plans to repurpose land for industrial use.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said it will generate power for the airport, helping it to become "net zero".
The plans, which are due to be submitted to Darlington Borough Council, suggest the solar farm will be built in phases, starting with a 3MW facility next year.
Further phases would then be constructed on the land, which Mr Houchen said, could deliver 50MWs and make it one of the largest projects of its kind in the UK.
"Indeed, it likely means the airport will be the first in the country to be carbon neutral," he said.
"Our work with SSE Energy Solutions again proves how we can attract the biggest and best companies to our region to work on innovative schemes, which provide well-paid, highly skilled jobs and serious investment while also delivering a greener future."
The energy firm, based in Perth, Scotland, has also signed a lease to open a base, designed to help manage the infrastructure.
SSE Energy Solutions managing director Neil Kirkby said it would create "great opportunities" for local people.
He said: "We are building a strong presence within Teesside through the creation of a regional 'hub', the like of which we're also establishing in many other regions across the UK."
Four industrial units covering 130,000 sq ft (12,077 sq m) will eventually be completed and opened next year.
