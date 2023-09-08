Man injured in possible Stockton shooting
- Published
A man has been injured in a possible shooting in Stockton, police have said.
Cleveland Police said officers were called to Tilery Road at about 03:30 BST on Friday to reports someone had been shot.
The injured person is being treated in hospital although his condition is not thought to be life-threatening, a force spokeswoman said.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.
Detectives are appealing for information and CCTV footage from the area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.