Middlesbrough garden waste collections 'back on track'
Garden waste collections across Middlesbrough are returning to normal, the council says, after the service was hit by wagon breakdowns.
The service was paused last week following what the local authority described as "unprecedented" problems.
It blamed the breakdowns on general "wear and tear".
Any excess or uncollected green waste will be picked up from affected properties on the next scheduled collection day, a spokesman said.
He added: "We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank all those affected for their patience and understanding."
