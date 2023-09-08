Darlington Middleton Lodge care home threatened with closure
A residential home providing care for people with autism and learning disabilities has been rated inadequate.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Middleton Lodge in Darlington was not safe, with concerns over staffing and management.
They said residents were not helped with medication, patient records were incomplete and care plans not updated.
In a statement, bosses said they regretted "shortcomings identified" and were committed to ongoing improvements.
The business, run by Potens and located in Middleton St George, has been warned it could be closed down if improvements are not seen.
It was previously threatened with closure 12 years ago.
'Care records incomplete'
Previously rated as "requires improvement", the home has been told by the CQC that it would now be closely monitored and reviewed following the latest inspection in August.
Inspectors found systems to protect residents from the risk of abuse or neglect were not always in place, and there had been three occasions when police were called to the premises.
They also found dirty and rusty bath chairs and heard one person had to remain in bed for two days because instructions on how to use the slings for the hoist had been washed off, so new ones had to be ordered.
Rebecca Bauers, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "When we inspected Middleton Lodge, we were very concerned to find the provider didn't have effective systems in place or enough oversight to ensure it was delivering high quality care.
"We found the right support wasn't always being given with people not being supported to have maximum control of their lives."
Ms Bauers added "care records and risk assessments were incomplete" which left staff without the "the correct information" on how to meet residents' "individual needs and deliver safe care".
Staff looking after the eight residents at the time of the inspection said they felt "unsupported" by management, that training was not consistent and morale was "terrible".
'Comprehensive action plan'
There had been two managers since since a CQC visit in November 2022, and a recent change of manager had led to "an improving culture" in tackling issues, the watchdog said.
However, the CQC director concluded: "We will not hesitate to take further action if we don't see significant improvement. Even if this... results in the closure of the home."
Potens said in a statement: "We deeply regret the rating and shortcomings identified in this inspection and want to reassure people that the statement from CQC about the 'improving culture with a new manager now in place, who understood the issues the service faced and was now tackling a number of those challenges' continues and remains our priority.
"A comprehensive action plan is in place and is systematically being worked through, the management team remain entirely committed to returning Middleton Lodge to its Good rating."
