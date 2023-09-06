Stockton: Woman, 76, grabbed by arm and robbed near school
- Published
A 76-year-old woman is recovering after being robbed in the middle of the day.
The pensioner was in Ragworth Road, Stockton, at about 12:45 BST when a male on a bike grabbed her arm, causing her to fall over, police said.
He then made off with a straw bag and shopping bag containing the woman's purse, mobile phone and house keys.
Officers believed he followed her along Darlington Lane, past Claydon Court flats, before the robbery near St Joseph's School.
The male was wearing dark clothing.
No other information has been released, including a description or his age.
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.
